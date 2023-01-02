Hammersmith and Fulham: Green drivers could pay less to park
Car parking charges in west London could be discounted for drivers with eco-friendly cars.
Hammersmith and Fulham Council is planning to introduce new parking charge bands based on levels of carbon emissions.
Electric car drivers would have an 80% discount which high-emission motorists would miss out on.
The policy would stop visitors to London using the borough as a "cheap car park," the plans say.
The authority also hopes it would help residents during the cost-of-living crisis, as well as with its net carbon zero 2030 target, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
The report said: "The new banding will incentivise people to transition to electric and low-emission vehicles and maintain a policy targeted at non-residents who use the borough as a cheap car park."
Electric vehicles will be charged £2.50 per hour to park in the borough while Ultra Low Emission Zone-compliant vehicles will see costs cut from £5 per hour to £3.50 per hour or £4.25 per hour depending on their CO2 emissions.
A £6-per-hour charge will be applied to the most polluting vehicles. Diesel drivers will be charged an extra £1 per hour due to the "extremely negative impact of diesel vehicles on air quality".
During the pandemic, Hammersmith and Fulham Council hiked up charges to stave off out-of-borough motorists taking advantage of cheaper, outer borough car parks.
Residents told the council that high prices had deterred them from visiting friends and using services, with disabled and elderly people particularly affected.
