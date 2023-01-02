New Year fireworks: Urgent review after crowds breach gates
The Mayor says City Hall is urgently reviewing reports of crowds pushing past barriers during London's official New Year's Eve fireworks event.
It comes after the Met said there were several incidents where people "forced their way past hoardings and fencing".
The force added that in one encounter, police drew their batons after a group "became aggressive towards stewards and officers".
It was the first time since 2019 that people were able to attend the event.
More than 100,000 people gathered for the fireworks display, which was a sold-out ticketed event, with the Met saying much of the event passed without any reports of significant incidents.
However, the force said between 23:15 GMT and 23:59 GMT on Saturday, there were "a number of incidents where groups of people without tickets forced their way past hoardings and fencing".
Videos on social media show dozens of people pushing past barriers and stewards in a number of locations in the capital, including in Westminster and in the South Bank area.
Just people casually breaking into London Fireworks, ruining the experience for those of us who paid out of pocket. Why don’t people pay instead of stealing? #newyear #nye #london pic.twitter.com/NmP7W9lCSs— Conan (@cnvngr) December 31, 2022
The Met said in a statement: "Officers worked quickly in challenging circumstances to support stewards in an effort to prevent crowds getting into the ticketed area, and to maintain the safety and security of those already inside."
It added officers near Westminster Abbey drew their batons when they encountered "a small but determined group who had pushed down fence panels in an attempt to get in (and) became aggressive towards stewards and officers", with a small number of people treated for minor injuries.
It comes after the Mayor reminded the public on Twitter that anyone without a ticket "won't be able to enter".
A spokesperson for Sadiq Khan said in a statement: "A small number of people without tickets attempted to force entry to the ticketed area but these incidents were dealt with swiftly.
"The circumstances surrounding these attempts will be urgently reviewed - with partners - to ensure all lessons are learnt.
"The Mayor would like to thank the Met Police, British Transport Police, Transport for London and the event stewards and partners for their role in delivering an overwhelmingly safe and secure New Year's Eve celebration event."
