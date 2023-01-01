In pictures: London's New Year's Day parade
Thousands of people gathered in central London for the annual New Year's Day parade, the first full one in three years.
The event, which has been taking place since 1987, saw more than 8,000 performers entertain flag-waving crowds along the route.
The parade, which was cancelled in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, is thought to have attracted more than 500,000 spectators.
London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said there was "no better place to welcome in the New Year than London".
Last year, just 600 ticket holders attended a pared-back production in a temporary outdoor arena, largely due to Covid restrictions on international performers and Londoners.
This year the three-hour parade took place in the heart of London, a kaleidoscope of colour covering well-known areas including Regent Street and Trafalgar Square.
The route began at Piccadilly, then headed east to Piccadilly Circus, before moving south down Regent Street and St James's, passing Pall Mall, to the finish point at Westminster.
It was hard to tell who was the more excited, the performers or the crowd.
Parade director, Joe Bone, believes this year's event will bring a much-needed lift amid the cost of living crisis.
"We are all in it together," he said. "The parade can be enjoyed by communities across the capital - and on TV around the world - it's our gift to London.
"We are delighted to see that so many performers have travelled from around the world.
"This is the first mass gathering of the parade since Covid. This is the first time since 2020 we have had a parade.
"It is amazing. It is what we do. It is what we love and it gives London this incredible opportunity to showcase itself to the world, to give the world a wave and say 'come on over'."
