In pictures: London's New Year's Day parade
Thousands of people are gathering in central London for the annual New Year's Day parade.
The event, which has been taking place since 1987, will see more than 8,000 performers entertain flag-waving crowds lined along the route.
The parade, which was cancelled in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, is due to attract more than 500,000 spectators.
London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said there was "no better place to welcome in the New Year than London".
The three-hour parade takes place in the heart of London, covering Regent Street and Trafalgar Square.
The route began at Piccadilly, then headed east to Piccadilly Circus, before moving south down Regent Street and St James's, passing Pall Mall, to the finish point at Westminster.
At the scene
By Harry Low, BBC News
For the first time in three years, the New Year's Day Parade is back in full swing.
Last time, just 600 ticket holders came to a pared-back production in a temporary outdoor arena, largely due to Covid restrictions on international performers and Londoners.
This year, the razzamatazz is here for all to hear - and see. A kaleidoscope of colour lines the streets of central London.
It's hard to tell if the performers heading along Piccadilly to Pall Mall through to Westminster are more excited - or the crowd.
For those awake after dancing in the moonlight as the new year arrived, there's even a chance to see Toploader perform live.
Parade director, Joe Bone, believes this year's event will bring a much-needed lift amid the cost of living crisis.
"We are all in it together," he said.
"The parade can be enjoyed by communities across the capital - and on TV around the world - it's our gift to London."
