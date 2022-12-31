Peckham Rye: Man, 29, stabbed to death
- Published
A 29-year-old man has died after being stabbed to death in south-east London.
He was found injured when police were called to Strakers Road, in Peckham Rye, at about 20:25 GMT on Friday and pronounced dead a short time later.
No arrests have been made and the area around the scene, which runs through Peckham Rye Park, has been cordoned off, the Metropolitan Police said.
His next of kin has been informed. The force is asking for witnesses or anyone who has information to contact them.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.