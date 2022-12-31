Clerkenwell stabbing death: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Jamaly Samba Baibu, 16, died after he was stabbed in Clerkenwell on 20 December

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a teenager who was fatally stabbed in London.

Jamaly Samba Baibu, 16, died after he and another boy, also 16, were stabbed in Seward Street in Clerkenwell on 20 December.

The 16-year-old suspect, who cannot be named due to his age, was charged with murder and GBH after being arrested at Gatwick Airport on Thursday.

He is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.

The second injured boy was treated in hospital for his injuries, which have been described as non life-threatening.

Another 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder on 27 December has since been bailed pending further enquiries, the Met Police said.

