Fatal Christmas Day car crash victim named
A woman who died in a car crash on Christmas Day has been named by police.
Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, was declared dead at the scene on the Brent Cross flyover in north-west London in the early hours of Sunday.
Three men, aged 21, 29 and 32, were arrested and bailed on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at a collision scene.
Patrolling Met Police officers in a marked car had indicated for a car to stop in Hendon Way at about 03:45 GMT.
The occupants of the car did not stop for officers but police did not pursue it, Scotland Yard said.
The car was then involved in a collision with another vehicle, in which Ms Do Nascimento Migel was a passenger, and crashed into a lamp-post.
The occupants then fled the scene on foot. The male driver of the second car suffered a minor head injury.
Ms Do Nascimento Migel's family has been informed.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.
