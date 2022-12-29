Tottenham shooting: Police arrest man after woman injured

Police say the shooting happened close to a party in the West Green Road area

A man has been arrested after a 24-year-old woman was shot and injured near a party in north London.

The shooting happened at the junction of West Green Road and Grove Park Road, in Tottenham, at about 06:30 GMT on Tuesday. Police and medics were called to the scene.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The victim is in hospital in a non-life-threatening condition.

She went to hospital without the assistance of the emergency services, according to Scotland Yard.

Despite the time of the incident, there was a significant number of people in the area because of a nearby party, the force said, and appealed for witnesses.

