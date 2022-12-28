Woman, 80, dies in north-east London house fire
An 80-year-old woman has died following a house fire in north-east London.
Firefighters and police officers were called to reports of a fire on Higham Hill Road in Walthamstow at 05:30 GMT.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed, the Metropolitan Police said.
The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious at this stage and officers will be helping the London Fire Brigade (LFB) with its investigation, the force added.
LFB said around 40 firefighters from Walthamstow, Tottenham and Leyton fire stations attended the scene.
