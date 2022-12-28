Clapham: Body found in burning car in south London
- Published
An investigation has been launched after a body was recovered from the inside of a burning car in south London.
Firefighters and police were called to the car fire on Clarence Avenue, Clapham, just after 02:30 GMT on Tuesday morning.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, London Fire Brigade said.
The Metropolitan Police said initial inquiries suggest there is nothing suspicious about the death.
It is currently being treated as unexplained and officers are in the process of identifying the victim and informing their next of kin.
