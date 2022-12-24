Andre Foster death: Murder arrest after man stabbed in Kilburn flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing at a flat in north-west London.
Andre Foster - also known as Andre Jacks - was found injured at Gable Lodge in Mowbray Road, Kilburn, just before 10:00 GMT on Tuesday and pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination found the 44-year-old died from a stab wound to the neck.
On Friday, the 29-year-old suspect was arrested at an address in Nottingham.
He is due to be transferred to a London police station on Christmas Eve.
Next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.
Det Ch Insp Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: "This arrest is a significant development in this investigation as we continue to strive to give Andre's family and friends the answers they need.
"However, I would still appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Gable Lodge... or who has information that could assist our investigation to get in touch."
