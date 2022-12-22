Dagenham deaths: Mum in court charged with murdering sons
Two boys who were found dead in east London have been named, as their mother appeared in court charged with murder.
Kara Alexander is accused of killing Marley and Elijah Thomas, who were discovered at a property on Cornwallis Road in Dagenham last Friday.
Marley, aged five, and two-year-old Elijah were pronounced dead at the scene, the Old Bailey heard.
Ms Alexander, 44, was remanded into custody by Judge Mark Lucraft KC ahead of a plea hearing in March.
A provisional trial date has been set for 10 July.
Ms Alexander, who is from Dagenham, was charged with murder on Tuesday and appeared before Barkingside magistrates the following day.
A man who was arrested following the boys' deaths has since been released with no further action being taken, the Met Police said.
