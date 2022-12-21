Brixton Academy: Concert crush venue licence under review
The Met has applied for a summary review of the premises licence for the Brixton O2 Academy after two people died when they were crushed at a gig.
The concert by Afro-pop singer Asake was cut short when a large number of people tried to enter the venue on 15 December.
Rebecca Ikumelo died in hospital the following Saturday, and Gaby Hutchinson passed away two days later.
A third person remains in a critical condition.
Notifications of the review have been posted outside the venue.
A summary review is a fast-track review process brought by the police when they consider that the premises concerned is involved in serious crime, serious disorder or both.
It allows the licensing authority to take interim steps where it considers it necessary, pending a full review.
Those steps include the modification of the conditions of the premises licence; the exclusion of a licensable activity from the scope of the licence; the removal of the designated premises supervisor from the licence; the suspension of the licence for a period not exceeding 3 months; and the revocation of the licence.
Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told the BBC earlier a team of detectives was investigating the fatal crush to determine "if there are any criminal liabilities involved".
