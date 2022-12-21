Alexandra Palace: Bailout sought over energy bills increase
- Published
High energy bills have left the trust running Alexandra Palace seeking a bailout.
The Alexandra Park and Palace Charity Trust has seen costs rise by 132% this financial year, which it says is largely down to energy price increases.
The Grade II listed entertainment venue in north London could run-up an operating deficit of £1.1m this year, and over £2m next year.
The trust said it would do "everything it can to control costs".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a report presented to a meeting of the trust's board said it would not be able to trade without additional funding from Haringey Council. It has already asked informally for extra money.
The report added the trust would "only request what is absolutely necessary for it to be able to meet its financial obligations".
The venue is currently hosting the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship.
A spokesperson for the trust said it had undertaken "a range of projects" to make the palace greener and more energy efficient", which has reduced its energy consumption by 20%.
"However, due to the exceptional times we are currently living through, we still need to bring in additional funding.
"We are continuing to explore savings and revenue opportunities, so that we can continue to operate in the manner that so many people have come to enjoy and benefit from," they said.
