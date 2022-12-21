Anthony Adekola murder: fourth gang member found guilty
A fourth man has been found guilty of murdering a 22-year-old man who was targeted at random in a gang "ride out" as he walked home from his job as a Marks and Spencer shop assistant.
Anthony Adekola, who had no links to gangs, was stabbed nine times by a group of young men in Colindale, north-west London, on 5 September 2020.
Christian Medina, 22, was convicted of murder at a retrial at the Old Bailey.
Three other young men were found guilty of the murder in a trial last year.
Medina was remanded into custody and will be sentenced on Friday.
Another defendant, Rehal Theobolds, 21, was cleared of murder and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.
'Beautiful, loved individual'
Mr Adekola, who was walking home from a shift at Marks and Spencer, was described as being in the "wrong place at the wrong time", when two taxis pulled up near his home and eight young men got out, the trial heard.
He attempted to run away from the group before being chased down, cornered in an alleyway, and repeatedly stabbed.
The Old Bailey was told Mr Adekola had been selected "at random" by his attackers, who had travelled from a rival postcode area. They made off in the taxis and Mr Adekola died later that evening.
At the original trial last year, Tajaun Subaran, 20, was jailed for 22 years while two 17 year-olds were given minimum terms of 18 years, and 17 years and six months.
Mr Adekola's mother spoke at the time of the "utter futility" of his attackers' actions.
In a victim impact statement read to the Old Bailey, Foluke Adekola had said her son was a "beautiful and loved individual", and that his death was an "unprovoked and senseless" killing "over a postcode that does not belong to anyone".
