Most expensive streets in England and Wales revealed
- Published
All 10 of the most expensive streets in England are in south and west London, according to Halifax.
Top of the list is Phillimore Gardens in Kensington, west London, where the average house price is £23.8m.
Grosvenor Square in Mayfair came second in the annual study at £23.5m, followed by Ilchester Place, near Holland Park, which costs £17.7m on average.
The only street outside London in the top 20 is Titlarks Hill in Ascot, where the average property costs £12.3m.
In the North East, Ramside Park in Durham took the top spot in the region at £1.6m for an average property in the street, while Warren Hill in Leicester is the most expensive street in the East Midlands, also at £1.6m for an average home.
Broadway in Altrincham is the costliest in the North West at £3.2m for an average property, while in Yorkshire and the Humber the most expensive street was identified as Manor House Lane in Leeds, where an average home costs £2.4m.
In the West Midlands, Bakers Lane in Solihull is priciest, with houses costing an average of £2.3m while Lawrence Drive in Poole, Dorset, took the title for the South West at an average of £4.1m per home.
Chaucer Road in Cambridge was identified by Halifax as the most expensive street in the East of England at £4.2m per average home.
Benar Headland in Pwllheli was named as Wales's most expensive street, with an average price of £1.7m.
In Wales's capital city, Cardiff, the most expensive street is Westbourne Crescent, with homes on average costing £1m.
