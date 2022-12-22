Beresford Square revamp planned by Greenwich Council
Beresford Square in Woolwich could be revamped in the hope of enticing more shoppers and reducing crime.
The square, where the market is held, could get a water feature, children's play areas and a new building with a cafe, under plans being considered.
Greenwich Council said it hoped to reduce anti-social behaviour by increasing footfall.
According to planning documents, improvements in the area could reduce "anxiety and fear" of crime.
"Re-landscaping the square will enable us to create a more welcoming place for residents and shoppers to relax and unwind, including a new garden to encourage biodiversity," cabinet member for regeneration Aidan Smith said, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The councillor also said a new toilet block was an important part of the plans.
Along with low-level planting, there are proposals to install better lighting to "reduce the opportunity for people to hide weapons".
The square is currently described as having a "messy layout" and lacks "any particular identity or function" besides the market, which it has hosted since 1888.
The proposals, drawn up by Studio Weave on behalf of Greenwich Council, will be decided on in February.