London bus strikes: Abellio drivers announce more walkouts
- Published
Bus drivers in London are to stage a fresh wave of strikes in a dispute over pay.
Members of Unite employed by Abellio in south and west London will take action over over three days in December and throughout January.
The bus drivers have already taken 10 days of strike action over the last two months.
The dispute initially involved 950 drivers, but Unite said its membership has since doubled.
The newest wave of strikes will take place on 24, 27 and 31 December and 4, 5, 10, 12, 16, 19, 25 and 26 January.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Abellio is content to hoard mountains of cash but has imposed a completely unacceptable pay offer on its drivers.
"It is disgraceful behaviour and our members are rightly furious. Unite always fights to defend and improve members' jobs, pay and conditions and Abellio's south and west London workforce have their union's unflinching support."
Unite said more strikes will be scheduled if the dispute is not resolved.
A full list of the routes affected can be found on the TfL website.
Transport for London has been approached for comment.
