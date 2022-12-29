Staffordshire bull terriers are most-stolen London dog
- Published
Staffordshire bull terriers were recorded as the most-stolen dog breed in London, police figures reveal.
There were 496 of them taken out of 3,102 recorded stolen dogs since the Metropolitan Police began collecting the data in 2012.
Another 142 of the stolen pets were listed as Staffordshire bull terriers crosses.
Chihuahuas were the second-most stolen with 209 and third were French bulldogs with 146.
There was a large amount of dogs, 368, whose breeds were not recorded.
There were also more dogs stolen in the capital's peripheral boroughs.
Croydon had the most with 170, Bromley had 144 and Enfield, 133.
Last year was the worst year for dog thefts, with 422. This year, there has been 398; in 2020, there were 317 and, in 2019, 328.
How can you keep your dog safe?
- Make sure your dog is microchipped and the details are correct on any of the recognised pet registration databases. Your dog must be microchipped by the time it is eight weeks old.
- Fit your dog with a collar with a contact number and your surname.
- Make sure you take pictures of your dog from various angles, especially if they have distinctive markings or features.
- Fit a bell or gate alarm to any garden gates secured with strong locks.
- Never leave your dog unattended in a car as it is not just dangerous for their health but allows them to be easily targeted by thieves.
- Thieves prey on social media. Be careful with details of where you live, the type of dog you have and where you walk.
- If you need to use a dog-walking service or kennels, make sure you check references thoroughly.
Source: Metropolitan Police
Dog theft has been gradually increasing over the past 10 years and only 14% of the thefts have ever been recovered.
More dogs were thieved than any other pet by more than 1,000. Second to dogs were fish with 2,155 stolen in London in the past 10 years.
However, the statistics for stolen fish were skewed by one entry on 26 April this year, when 1,000 goldfish were reported stolen in one heist in Barking and Dagenham.
Were you the victim of the goldfish robbery in Barking and Dagenham? Send your story to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk.