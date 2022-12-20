Man stabbed to death at north-west London flat
- Published
A man believed to be in his mid-40s has been stabbed to death in north-west London.
He was injured inside a flat in Mowbray Road, Kilburn, at about 10:00 GMT.
The air ambulance was called but the man died at the property. His family has not yet been told of the incident, the Metropolitan Police said.
Pictures posted on social media showed multiple emergency service vehicles outside the flat, near the junction with Christchurch Road.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.