Train industrial action: Overtime ban sees station closures
More than 40 train stations across south-west London and Surrey are facing cancellations or a reduced service until January due to industrial action.
Members of the RMT and TSSA unions are enacting an overtime ban as part of a row over pay and conditions.
The RMT said train operators "could, and should, employ more staff" and not rely on the "goodwill of its staff to work on their rest days".
South Western Railway (SWR) has apologised to passengers.
Its performance and planning director, Steve Tyler, said: "While not a strike, the overtime ban limits the number of trains we can get into service each day and we have had to make some difficult decisions to be able to provide a reliable and consistent service throughout the period."
It said the overtime ban would affect staffing "in a variety of roles, including guards on trains as well as dispatchers on platforms and shunters in our depots".
'Kick in the teeth'
The Met's deputy commissioner, Dame Lynne Owens, was one of thousands caught up in the disruption, tweeting: "Despite there allegedly being no strikes tomorrow the SWR trains into London are much reduced. My first train is an hour & a half after I need it to leave. I feel for our officers who work shifts - truly shocking service."
Liberal Democrat MP for Twickenham, Munira Wilson, said on Twitter it was "unacceptable", adding: "I'm appalled. This info was buried deep in links and maps from SWR and I have complained to the managing director".
In a statement, she added: "This is a kick in the teeth for commuters and our struggling hospitality industry.
"Most people can't remember the last commute they did when the trains actually ran properly.
"Chaos, delays and misery are part of the daily struggle for those wanting to get into the capital, all despite paying for season tickets worth thousands of pounds a year.
"The government needs to end this madness now. Ministers have been sitting on their hands for far too long whilst commuters suffer."
Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, Labour MP for Tooting, has called for people to sign an open letter to SWR objecting to the closure of Earlsfield station, saying the decision should be "reconsidered as a matter of urgency".
Analysis:
By BBC London's transport correspondent Tom Edwards
If you thought the strikes were all you had to contend with on the trains, actually there's now also an overtime by the RMT.
This can cause huge disruption as the railways operate using the overtime of staff, particularly at the weekend, to fill the rotas.
SWR is an operator which doesn't operate "Driver-Only Operations", meaning it needs more staff members to run the trains like guards.
Transport bosses tell me they'll only be able to operate a maximum of 80% of services on those lines.
There doesn't seem to be any end in sight to this dispute - Network Rail says the disruption will last until at least 8 January.
The railway is, at the moment, broken and there is very little sign of any Christmas cheer.
⚠️ From Monday 19 December, industrial action by the RMT and TSSA means there will be reduced service from 0700 to 2200 only.— SWR Help (@SW_Help) December 16, 2022
Customers should check their whole journey before they travel, as some parts of the network will be closed.
Check each day here: https://t.co/tdr5wlo5xy pic.twitter.com/VRBItY6cze
A spokesperson for the RMT said: "No train operator should be reliant on the goodwill of its staff to work on their rest days.
"They could, and should, employ more staff, however, they prioritise their shareholders over their passengers."
Business Secretary Grant Shapps told Radio 4's Today programme on Saturday while he supported the right to strike, "people should also have the right to go about their lives".
He said: "Some of the people most affected by strikes, particularly on the railways, are not people who can sit at home behind their computer but the hospital porter, the cleaner, who have to physically go to work."
Stations with no SWR services or full station closures include:
- Addlestone
- Camberley
- Chertsey
- Chessington South
- Earlsfield
- Hampton Court
- Mortlake
- North Sheen
- Oxshot
- Queenstown Road
- St Margaret's
- Strawberry Hill
- Tolworth
- Whitton