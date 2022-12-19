Clapham stabbing: Man charged with murder of Abraham Kallon
A man has been charged with the murder of Abraham Kallon, 24, the Met Police says.
Mr Kallon was found by police outside King's College Hospital, in Denmark Hill, at 04:55 GMT on Saturday.
The Met said officers gave first aid and arranged for him to be treated at the hospital, but he later died.
Justice Beckford, 22, from Lambeth, has been charged with Mr Kallon's murder and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later.
Detectives previously said they believed Mr Kallon was stabbed in Clapham High Street.
A post-mortem examination held on Sunday gave the cause of death as stab injuries, officers said.
Investigators urged anyone with information about what happened to get in touch with police, or anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers.
