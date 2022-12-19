Brixton Academy: Security contractor dies after Asake concert crush
A second woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy.
The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, was abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, who was working as a security contractor that night died in hospital early on Monday.
It comes after the death of mother-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, on Saturday.
A third woman, aged 21, remains in hospital in a critical condition.
The Met said: "At this time we have established that the three women who were critically injured, including Rebecca Ikumelo and Gabrielle Hutchinson who have tragically died, were all in the foyer of the building."
It added detectives were "working hard to establish exactly what happened on Thursday night", and described the investigation as "large and complex".
Officers are reviewing CCTV, phone footage, speaking to witnesses and conducting forensic examinations.
Florence Eshalomi, the MP for Vauxhall, said she had felt "utterly heartbroken" by the deaths of the two women.
Ch Supt Colin Wingrove, policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said: "It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday.
"I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gabrielle's family at this unimaginably difficult time."
