Brixton Academy: Woman dies after Asake concert crush
A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt.
The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from Newham, east London, died in hospital on Saturday morning, the Met said.
Two other women aged 21 and 23 remain in a critical condition, police added.
The O2 Academy Brixton said it was "deeply saddened" to hear Ms Ikumelo had died.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote in a tweet he was "heartbroken" by Ms Ikumelo's death.
He said it was "vital that the investigation into what happened concludes as soon as possible" and added that City Hall was working with authorities "to ensure nothing like this happens again".
Videos on social media showed the crowd stretching from the road outside to the venue's doors.
Speaking at the scene on Friday, Ch Supt Colin Wingrove said: "I'd like to extend my sympathies to all those who have been affected.
"Having seen some of the really upsetting images on social media our thoughts are with them," he added.
The force said more than 4,000 people were in attendance at the gig and it has set up a website for people to submit relevant photos and videos.
In a statement outside Brixton police station on Friday afternoon, Cdr Colin Wingrove said officers were called by staff at the venue "following reports that a large number of people were attempting to force entry".
He added: "Some officers provided first aid and CPR to members of the public in order to save life."
The first officers were reported to be on the scene at 21:11 GMT, seven minutes after they were called.
The concert was the final performance of three sold-out shows at the venue by Nigerian singer Asake, sometimes known as Mr Money.
Before the gig, he had posted on Twitter asking fans not to try to gain entry unless they had tickets.
