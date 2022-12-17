Crews called to gas explosion at King's Cross transport depot

Emergency services were called to a gas explosion at a transport depot on Saturday morning, say police

Emergency crews were called out to a gas explosion at a transport depot in central London.

The Metropolitan Police was called out at about 10:40 GMT to the depot, off York Way, in King's Cross.

No injuries have been reported, and roads which had been closed have now reopened.

A commuter told the BBC trains were stuck for a while at Camden Road. British Transport Police has been asked to confirm any impact.

