Homes flooded after north London water mains burst
- Published
People have been evacuated from their flooded homes after two water mains burst in north London.
About 60 firefighters were called to Belsize Road in Camden at about 02:50 GMT when homes were deluged with about 50cm (1.6ft) of water.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 24 people had been led to safety and a rest hub was set up at Swiss Cottage Library.
Thames Water apologised after multiple postcodes were left without water.
Twenty people were rescued from basement flats and three adults and a child from properties.
Video footage on social media shows firefighters evacuating residents in the flood, including people in pyjamas carrying pets.
One fire officer is heard alerting colleagues to a pregnant woman.
LFB said crews would remain at the scene of the flooding for a number of hours and significant road closures were in place.
It said one main had been isolated but a smaller main was still leaking. Crews advised people to avoid the area.
Thames Water said houses in north west London, in the postcodes of NW2, NW6, NW8 and NW10 were affected, with homes left with no or low water.
A spokeswoman said: "If your home has been flooded, we're so sorry, we know this must be very distressing," adding that "getting water supplies back on is our top priority".
Thames Water added it was supporting the most vulnerable and was sending bottled water to them.
Temperatures plummeted to lows of -7C (19F) in parts of London on Saturday morning, the Met Office reported.