Heathrow ground handling staff strike called off

Baggage at HeathrowPA Media
Unite will now ballot its members on the new offer

A planned three-day strike by ground handling staff at Heathrow airport has been called off after a new pay offer.

Around 400 members of Unite, employed by private contractor Menzies, had been due to walk out tomorrow at 04:00 GMT in a dispute over pay.

Unite suspended the strike "as a gesture of goodwill".

It will now ballot its members on the new pay offer. A strike scheduled to begin on 29 December may still go ahead, pending the outcome.

