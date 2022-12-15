Heathrow ground handling staff strike called off
A planned three-day strike by ground handling staff at Heathrow airport has been called off after a new pay offer.
Around 400 members of Unite, employed by private contractor Menzies, had been due to walk out tomorrow at 04:00 GMT in a dispute over pay.
Unite suspended the strike "as a gesture of goodwill".
It will now ballot its members on the new pay offer. A strike scheduled to begin on 29 December may still go ahead, pending the outcome.