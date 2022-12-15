Two boys rescued from Winter Wonderland bungee ride
- Published
Two teenage boys had to be rescued when a "reverse bungee" ride failed at Winter Wonderland in London, leaving them suspended in a cage in the air.
The teenagers were in the ride at Hyde Park on Wednesday evening, when the Met Police said "one of the bungee cords attached to the cage had snapped".
But the amusement park industry's own regulatory safety scheme said there was a "technical issue" with a gear box.
Winter Wonderland said the boys had been brought down "safely".
It added the ride was closed while an investigation took place.
The Met Police said it had attended the scene, along with London Fire Brigade, but the cage had been lowered down before they arrived, the boys had left the scene and there were no reported injuries.
The Health and Safety Executive had been informed, a Met spokesperson said.
London Fire Brigade confirmed on Twitter it had attended the incident, but had not needed to respond.
However, the Amusement Device Inspection Procedures Scheme (ADIPS), which went to the site on Thursday morning, said in a statement released via Winter Wonderland: "We can confirm that the elastic cord and the steel wire rope supporting the reverse bungee gondola in which the public sit has not snapped or failed in any way."
Firefighters were called to Winter Wonderland last night as two people were trapped inside a bungee carriage. They were freed by on-site staff and there was no action required by the Brigade. pic.twitter.com/XNS38UxIQr— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) December 15, 2022
The scheme, created by amusement park industry bodies, added: "We inspected the ride at 07:00GMT this morning and it was found that a technical issue had occurred within a sealed gear box that controls the release of the elastic cord and steel wire rope.
"The HSE has been informed."
A Hyde Park Winter Wonderland spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a technical issue involving the reverse bungee occurred on Wednesday evening.
"Both riders were safely escorted off the ride, checked by our on-site medics and were not injured.
"Safety is our highest priority and the ride is closed while further investigation takes place."
They added: "All of our rides undergo rigorous and regular safety checks by experienced members of staff trained in health and safety.
"We also provide regular training for all staff to ensure our visitors can enjoy a fun and safe experience."