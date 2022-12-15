Two boys rescued from Winter Wonderland ride after bungee snap
- Published
Two teenagers had to be rescued when a cord on a bungee ride snapped at Winter Wonderland in London, leaving them suspended in a cage in the air.
The boys were in the ride at Hyde Park, "when one of the bungee cords attached to the cage had snapped" on Wednesday evening, the Met Police said.
A Winter Wonderland spokesperson said the boys were brought down "safely" and they had not been injured.
It said the ride was closed while an investigation took place.
The Met Police said it had attended the scene along with London Fire Brigade, but the cage had been lowered down before they arrived, the boys had left the scene and there were no reported injuries.
A Met spokesperson said the Health and Safety Executive had been informed.
The London Fire Brigade confirmed on Twitter it had attended the incident, but had not needed to respond.
Firefighters were called to Winter Wonderland last night as two people were trapped inside a bungee carriage. They were freed by on-site staff and there was no action required by the Brigade. pic.twitter.com/XNS38UxIQr— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) December 15, 2022
A Hyde Park Winter Wonderland spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a technical issue involving the reverse bungee occurred on Wednesday evening.
"Both riders were safely escorted off the ride, checked by our on-site medics and were not injured.
"Safety is our highest priority and the ride is closed while further investigation takes place."
They added: "All of our rides undergo rigorous and regular safety checks by experienced members of staff trained in health and safety.
"We also provide regular training for all staff to ensure our visitors can enjoy a fun and safe experience."