Westminster council fighting public urination with 'splash back' paint
Revellers thinking of urinating in public could be given a nasty surprise after Soho's streets were painted with a special "splash back" substance.
Westminster City Council has launched a campaign following complaints from residents.
The council has spent £950,000 a year cleaning up after a spike in incidents since lockdown ended.
Under the scheme, there will also be a focus on fining people who are caught relieving themselves on the street.
The paint, which splashes back on the person when they urinate on it, will be rolled out by the council across five more areas in Westminster in central London, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Public posters will also be displayed that feature a QR code to help people find their nearest public toilet, and remind people that public urination is an offence.
The council is also spending £20,000 on toilets in Soho from Thursday to Sunday to try to keep the West End clean, according to the Soho Society.
'Urinating on doors'
Soho Society chairman Tim Lord previously said: "There are hundreds of drunk people who meet at pubs in Soho. It's extraordinary we don't have more public toilets.
"On Houston Street, residents just get people urinating on their doors. It's awful."
An anonymous Soho resident recently told the council: "I feel personally violated, having to walk past men peeing in the street, particularly at night it does not feel safe.
"Wading through streams of wee to get to my front door is not pleasant; no-one can argue that this is acceptable wherever you live and people have a responsibility to use the facilities in the bar or club before they leave.
"Everyone likes a drink at Christmas, but people need to have some control."
One trader said he had been forced to clear up human faeces and used condoms twice a day, as so many people used his market stall like a toilet.
Council deputy leader Aicha Less said "residents and businesses are fed up", adding: "It's finally "pee-back time", and we're taking action to stop people using alleyways or doorways as a toilet.
"If people are caught short after a night out, I encourage visitors to go before you leave the venue or use the public toilets around Soho and Westminster instead of using alleyways or side streets."