Tiny dog rescued from West End shop window with coat hanger
A small dog has been hauled to safety after being trapped inside the window display of a designer clothes shop.
The branch of Miu Miu on Bond Street drew a crowd as the dog slipped between a seat and the plate glass frontage of the luxury store.
It was pulled out by a member of staff wielding a coat hanger, which she hooked on to the pup's collar.
Onlookers could be heard worrying whether the dog would be injured during the rescue operation.
But it was fished out on Tuesday, apparently unharmed, leading to cheers from the group gathered on the pavement.