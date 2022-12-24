Looking down on London at Christmas

Looking along Oxford and Regent StreetJason Hawkes
The famous Christmas lights of London's Regent Street

As Christmas approaches and the long nights draw in, London is illuminated by a festive glow.

Throughout this cold, dark winter, photographer Jason Hawkes has been snapping the capital from above.

Jason Hawkes
Tower Bridge is celebrating its 128th Christmas on the Thames...
Jason Hawkes
...while the London Eye enjoys a purple patch

"I've always loved London at Christmas," says the 54-year-old, who has spent the past few weeks photographing the cityscape from a helicopter.

"There seem to be more and more festive activities, including Christmas markets, funfairs and the amazing outside ice rinks at Somerset House and the huge, new "Glide" at Battersea Power Station."

Jason Hawkes
Battersea Power Station's ice rink is one of London's newest attractions
Jason Hawkes
You can't miss Winter Wonderland...
Jason Hawkes
... nor the Somerset House skaters

Mr Hawkes says he enjoys London's changing seasons and the challenges posed by fog and nightfall. He said it was noticeable how much busier the streets are this year.

It is the first Christmas free of restrictions after Covid scuppered many Londoners' plans over the past two years.

Jason Hawkes
The top 20 floors of the Shard are being illuminated by light sequences each day between 17:30 GMT and midnight
Jason Hawkes
Canary Wharf's towers lit up

"I'd not realised how quickly you can forget," he adds. "I've just looked back at flights in December 2020.

"The evening and night shots look fairly similar but the daytime images are almost completely devoid of any life at all."

Jason Hawkes
Seven Dials turns up the festive cheer...
Jason Hawkes
...Christmas comes this time each year

All photographs courtesy of Jason Hawkes.

