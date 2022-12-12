Tube track car crash: Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Range Rover on the tracks at Park RoyalPA Media
Three people were travelling in the Range Rover, which ended up on the tracks

A driver involved in a fatal crash in which a car left the road, went through a barrier and onto Tube tracks in west London has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Yagmur Ozden, 33, died after the car hit a Tesla parked in a dealership by Park Royal station and ended up on the line on 22 August.

Rida Kazem is also accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 23-year-old will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on 10 January.

Mr Kazem, of Greenford, west London, is also accused of failing to provide a blood sample and has been bailed until the court hearing. He was previously in a critical condition.

An inquest opened in August into Ms Ozden's death heard she had lived in Finchley and was born in Baghdad, Iraq.

She worked as a beautician in London, the hearing, adjourned to a later date, was told.

A second passenger in the Range Rover, a 26-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital following the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics