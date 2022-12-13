Cost of living concerns at record levels, London Councils says
Concerns among Londoners about the cost of living have reached record levels, according to the body that represents the capital's councils.
Of 1,000 people surveyed, 77% cited living costs as the most important issue facing the capital, a rise of 15% on last year, London Councils found.
Housing affordability (58%) and crime and policing (51%) also figured highly among Londoners' worries.
Women, renters and people aged 45-54 were among those most concerned.
Cost of living worries were at the highest level since the survey was first carried out in 2012, the body said.
Other findings showed women were almost twice as likely as men to feel unsafe after dark.
One in four Londoners have also been personally affected by domestic abuse, experiencing it themselves or knowing someone who has, the report said.
Councillor Georgia Gould, chair of London Councils, said: "People who used to donate to foodbanks are now relying on foodbanks for support, the average rent has increased by 15% and as the cold weather hits, energy prices remain high.
"The figures are stark and reflect the reality that councils across London are seeing in their communities.
"We are opening up warm spaces, offering financial support and providing advice and guidance to those in need."