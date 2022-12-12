London snow: Wintry scenes captured in the capital

King's Arms BexleyKing's Arms Bexley
The King's Arms in Bexley received its first dusting of snow this year

London woke to a carpet of snow on Monday, causing chaos for some but joy for many others.

The weather may have led to major disruption on the transport network, but many still embraced the cold.

While some people decided to capture the perfect Christmas postcard or build a snowman, others tried out a few different winter sports, with swimmers even braving a dip in the Serpentine.

The sub-zero temperatures are expected to continue until the weekend.

Leon Neal / Getty Images
An intrepid pair found themselves airborne while sledging in north London's Alexandra Park
Victoria Jones
Sledgers also took to the slopes in Greenwich Park...
Victoria Jones
As did the odd skier
Reuters
Hardy swimmers even took to the water at the Serpentine lido in Hyde Park
Andrew Bridges
Andrew Bridges in Harold Hill, east London, put together a giant snowball
Snow angels were created in Croydon
A 7ft (2m) tall snowman was built in Stratford, east London
A smaller version appeared on top of a post box in Muswell Hill
ZSL/PA Media
While London Zoo's western lowland gorilla Mjukuu was built a snowman with broccoli for hair
E Stathakis
A fox sniffed through the snow in East Dulwich
James Manning
A dog got rather chilly in Richmond Park
Henry Nicholls
Walkers found the banks of the Thames covered in snow near Tower Bridge
Catherine Wylie
Frosty trees could also be found on the Little Venice canal in west London

