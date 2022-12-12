London snow: Wintry scenes captured in the capital
- Published
London woke to a carpet of snow on Monday, causing chaos for some but joy for many others.
The weather may have led to major disruption on the transport network, but many still embraced the cold.
While some people decided to capture the perfect Christmas postcard or build a snowman, others tried out a few different winter sports, with swimmers even braving a dip in the Serpentine.
The sub-zero temperatures are expected to continue until the weekend.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.