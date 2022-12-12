Weather brings London transport to a standstill

Snow-covered tracksPA Media
Tracks used for Tube services in Willesden Green, north-west London, were covered with snow

Overnight snow and freezing temperatures have caused major disruption to London's transport.

Flights have been affected at Heathrow, Gatwick and City airports.

On the Tube, all lines apart from the Waterloo & City are facing disruption while engineers deal with weather issues including ice on the tracks.

Trains also have major disruption with Southern, Thameslink, Southeastern, South West Railway and Greater Anglia worst affected.

Motorists have been urged to check before they travel

Network Rail said hundreds of staff armed with specialist kit were defrosting frozen points and signals, and trains with snow ploughs were being used to clear tracks.

The M25 is closed between junction 23-25. Overnight, it was closed clockwise at Potters Bar to recover a number of lorries, leaving some drivers stranded for hours.

PA Media
Snow is set to continue into Tuesday

The AA has advised motorists to adjust their driving to the freezing conditions on Monday morning.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice until Tuesday has been issued by the Met Office.

