Clapham stabbing: Murder arrest after street stabbing victim dies
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found with stab wounds outside a south London hospital.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was discovered outside King's College Hospital, Denmark Hill, at 04:55 GMT on Saturday and died shortly afterwards.
Detectives said they believed he had been stabbed in Clapham High Street and was driven to the hospital by a friend.
A man, aged 27, was arrested in Lambeth on suspicion of murder and remained in custody, police said.
The Met said on discovering the injured man, officers had administered first aid and had arranged for him to be treated at the hospital, but he died soon after.
A post-mortem examination held on Sunday gave the cause of death as stab injuries, officers said.
Det Insp Matt Denby said: "As I begin work alongside dedicated colleagues and homicide investigators, my thoughts and sympathies are with this man's family and friends.
"I can assure them of our total commitment to finding whoever was responsible and bring them to justice," he said.
Detectives urged anyone with information about what happened to get in touch with police.