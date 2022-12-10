Clapham stabbing: Murder probe after man dies
A man has died after being stabbed in a south London street and police have launched a murder investigation.
The man, aged in his 20s, was found seriously injured by officers outside King's College Hospital in Denmark Hill at 04:55 GMT. He died shortly after.
Detectives said they believed he was stabbed in Clapham High Street around 04:45 and then was driven to the hospital by a friend.
Cordons are in place in Clapham while forensic examinations continue.
The Met Police said a post mortem examination was due to be carried out.
Det Insp Matt Denby said the man's family had been informed and were being supported.
He added the investigation was at a "very early stage" and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Det Insp Denby continued: "The victim was driven to hospital by a friend, but tragically his injuries proved fatal.
"As I begin work alongside dedicated colleagues and homicide investigators, my thoughts and sympathies are with this man's family and friends.
"I can assure them of our total commitment to finding whoever was responsible and bring them to justice."