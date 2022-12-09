Mobility scooter death: Man denies Thomas O'Halloran murder
- Published
A man has appeared in court accused of the murder of an elderly busker who was stabbed while riding his mobility scooter.
At the Old Bailey, 44-year-old Lee Byer pleaded not guilty to the murder of Thomas O'Halloran, who was killed in Greenford, west London, on 16 August.
Mr O'Halloran, 87, was able to alert a member of the public, but he could not be saved.
He was stabbed in the neck, chest and abdomen, post-mortem tests found.
Mr Byer, of no fixed address, was charged on 19 August with Mr O'Halloran's murder and illegal possession of a knife.
Byer stood in the dock as he pleaded not guilty to both charges. He faces a trial of up to three weeks from 2 May.
Mr O'Halloran, originally from County Clare, west Ireland, has been described as a much-loved member of the Greenford community.
He was known for raising funds for charity by playing his accordion and had been fundraising for Ukraine.
