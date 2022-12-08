Twickenham: Met Officer charged with false imprisonment and assault of woman
A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with false imprisonment and assault after an alleged offence at a house in south-west London.
A woman in her 20s suffered minor injuries at the house in Twickenham on 2 December but did not require hospital treatment.
Pc Sam Grigg, attached to the South West Basic Command Unit, was off duty at the time, the Met Police said.
He is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
The Met Police said he would be suspended without pay.
A statement from the force added the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards had been informed and a referral would be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
