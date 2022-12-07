London Metroline bus strikes called off after pay offer accepted
Planned walkouts by more than 2,000 London bus drivers have been called off after a new pay offer was accepted.
Unite members employed by Metroline were due to go on strike on 8 December, with further action planned in the run-up to Christmas.
However, the action was suspended on 2 December following "last-minute talks" with their employer.
The strikes have now been cancelled entirely after drivers accepted an 11% pay rise.
The union said it was a "significant improvement" on the 4% they had been originally offered.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is a significant victory for our members at Metroline who by standing together and being prepared to take industrial action, have secured a greatly improved pay offer."
Unite regional officer Laura Johnson said: "From the outset, Unite members were aware that Metroline could afford a better pay rise than it was offering and once our members announced strike action, fresh negotiations were held and an improved offer was made."
The deal does not affect strikes being held by 1,000 Unite union members employed by Abellio and based in Battersea, Hayes, Twickenham and Walworth who began 10 days of strikes on 22 November.
The rest of the Abellio strike is due to take place on 9, 10, 16 and 17 December.
