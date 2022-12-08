London Stadium hooliganism costs taxpayer £500,000
Hooliganism during West Ham United's matches at London's former Olympic stadium has cost the taxpayer more than £500,000 this year.
The figures were revealed by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), which runs the site - now called the London Stadium.
The LLDC's Lyn Garner said police and stewards had to be deployed because of the bad behaviour of fans.
The comments were made during a London Assembly committee meeting.
Ms Garner, head of the LLDC, said that although dealing with rowdy supporters had cost more than £500,000, West Ham United were not required to pay for the extra costs.
The Premier League club is a tenant of London Stadium, in Stratford, east London, paying nearly £4m a year to play there under a controversial agreement struck in 2016.
However, it remains a publicly owned stadium and the total bill to the taxpayer will be £16m this year.
Fans threw seats
Ms Garner told a meeting of the London Assembly's Budget and Performance Committee that a number of Premier League clubs had reported an "uptick" in trouble after the end of Covid restrictions.
She said West Ham's qualification for European competition had added to stewarding costs.
In October this year, riot police moved in when fans of Belgian club Anderlecht ripped out seats and threw them at the home fans during West Ham's Europa Conference League clash.
West Ham had to pay for damage to the seating and stadium toilets, but are not required to pay for the extra costs of policing and stewarding now in place, Ms Garner said.
Leader of the Conservatives on the London Assembly Susan Hall said: "It is concerning that not only has there been an increase in issues with fan behaviour at West Ham, but that London taxpayers may have to foot the bill for this."
She added she had asked Ms Garner to write to the club to ask that it contributed more towards the cost of stewarding.
Spending has also increased because of rising energy costs and inflation, amounting to an estimated £4.6m this year, which is almost a third of the club's total budget.
Ms Garner said she aimed to get the costs to the taxpayer down to between £8m and £10m in the next few years.
She continued there would be more revenue than ever from events other than football in the future, including hosting US major league baseball games and at least three big concerts next summer.
"If we strip out the inflation pressures, we are actually getting close to that target," she said.
Ms Garner added she was "more optimistic" about getting commercial sponsorship for the stadium too, saying "naming rights" would bring in at least £2m a year.
However, assembly members said they had hoped this amount would be considerably more.
