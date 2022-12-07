Police seek five men after England v Hungary match disorder
- Published
Five men are being sought by police following violence at an England World Cup qualifier in London in 2021.
During the European qualifier against Hungary at Wembley Stadium on 12 October 2021, a supporter was arrested for allegedly shouting racial abuse at a steward.
The Met Police said some fans from Hungary and Poland then became violent and assaulted police officers.
The force wants anyone who recognises the men to contact police.
Det Con Dawid Ratajczak said: "Officers have been analysing footage and have identified five individuals we want to trace in connection with abhorrent behaviour during that match.
He said the type of behaviour seen had "no place in football or wider society".
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD 4160/06DEC22, or provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk