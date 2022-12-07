Leon Forbes: Family pleas for help to solve 2003 Clapham murder
The family of a man shot dead in south London nearly 20 years ago have appealed for help to find his killer.
Aspiring music producer Leon Forbes, 21, was shot in a car park near his home in Clapham, south London, just after midnight on 7 December 2003.
He had been on his was to play his new CD to a friend when he was fatally wounded in his mother's car. No-one has ever been charged over his death.
Mr Forbes' sister said her family "need justice to have some closure".
The 21-year-old had called his friend on 6 December 2003, and asked him to call in at his home on Daley Thompson Way.
His friend arrived at about 00:15 GMT and they got into a black Vauxhall Astra belonging to Mr Forbes' mother.
When Mr Forbes started pulling out of the parking space his phone rang, but he terminated the call and began to leave the car park.
As the pair drove by a car near the exit, shots were fired into the rear of the Astra, hitting Mr Forbes in the neck, and his car collided with nearby vehicles.
Witnesses at the time reported seeing two vehicles, a red car and a silver car, leaving the car park at speed shortly after the incident - with one of those described as a "new shape" silver Saab.
'Willing him to breathe'
Mr Forbes' sister Erica said: "My memories are so vivid from that night - the smells, the sounds, the terror, the fear of that night when gunmen decided to come and take my brother's life, leaving him to be found by his mother.
"The one thing I cannot get over is the constant memory of my mother and I taking it in turns trying to give my brother CPR and willing him to breathe.
"As a family we are appealing to those who may know who is responsible, any information you have, to come forward and speak the truth.
"We have waited too long and we need justice to have some closure."
Five people were arrested in connection with Mr Forbes' murder, in 2003 and 2004, but all were subsequently released with no further action being taken.
Det Ch Insp Amanda Greig appealed for anyone with information about what happened to contact police.
"Leon's family have desperately waited for justice for almost 20 years. You now have the opportunity to give them that," she said.
