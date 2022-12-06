Notting Hill Carnival: Man arrested after rapper fatally stabbed
- Published
Related Topics
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an aspiring rapper was stabbed to death at London's Notting Hill Carnival.
Takayo Nembhard, 21, from the Fishponds area of Bristol, was stabbed in Ladbroke Grove at the event in August.
The Met said an 18-year-old had handed himself in at a police station on Tuesday following a recent CCTV appeal.
He remains in police custody, the force added.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.