Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke deaths: Teens in court charged with murder
Three teenagers have appeared in court charged with murdering two 16-year-old boys during "mob-handed armed violence" in south-east London.
Hussain Bah, 18, and two male defendants, aged 15 and 16, are accused of fatally stabbing Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke on 26 November.
The Old Bailey heard Charlie was attacked on Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, at about 17:00 GMT.
Kearne was found a mile away on Titmus Avenue, Thamesmead.