Robbie Williams applies to raise walls around Holland Park home
Robbie Williams is hoping to increase the size of the walls around his £17.5m west London home to stop onlookers from being able to see into his garden.
The pop singer has applied for permission from Kensington and Chelsea Council to modify his Grade II listed property in Holland Park.
He wants to add wooden trellises to three walls of his property.
The 48-year-old previously got into a bitter row with his neighbour Jimmy Page over planned changes to his home.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the singer's builders, Barton Engineers, wrote in a heritage statement: "As part of a proposed landscaping scheme, the designer has proposed the use of trellis panels as a low-impact way of increasing the privacy within the garden."
The firm noted that several of his neighbours have previously installed trellises and claimed there would be little impact on the heritage value of the property.
The former boyband member's home originally formed part of the 500 acre estate of Holland House, which was known as Cope Castle and was built by Sir Walter Cope between 1605 and 1607.
The singer lives next door to Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, 78, and tension has been reported between the pair over various attempts made by Williams to revamp his home.
After a five-year dispute, Williams won planning permission to build an "iceberg basement" with a swimming pool and gym underneath his property in 2019.
Earlier this year the former Take That star lost a planning battle to cut a 70ft (21m) tall Robinia tree outside his Kensington mansion after it caused a crack in his garden wall.
