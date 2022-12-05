Newham event remembers Londoners killed by violence
An event in east London has celebrated the lives of more than 20 people who died in tragic circumstances.
Sunday's meeting was organised by the family of Jan Mustafa, who was murdered in Newham in 2018.
Her killer, a convicted sex offender, also murdered Henriett Szucs and hid the bodies of both women in a freezer.
The event at Newham Town Hall was attended by hundreds of people and the borough's mayor said it would now become an annual occasion.
Families of murder victims from around London and the UK took part, representing their loved ones and highlighting issues and campaigns connected to each case.
Table-top tributes to people who had died were mixed with stalls by organisations involved in combatting violence against women, honour-based violence and knife crime.
Powerful and moving afternoon with families who have lost loved ones to violence - celebrating their lives, supporting each other and calling for change including preventing further violence. https://t.co/PJBym3Q7Ol— Sophie Linden (@SophieKLinden) December 4, 2022
Ayse Hussein, cousin of Ms Mustafa, organised the event and told the crowd: "We've got voices and they need to be heard".
Sophie Linden, the deputy mayor, also spoke and paid tribute to the families involved.
The event heard a new London refuge for women had opened in tribute to Ms Mustafa.
The refuge, called Jan's Place, is run by charity Nia and provides accommodation for women who have been subjected to violence.
Ms Hussein said the opening of the refuge was "overwhelming" and it was already full.
Those whose lives were celebrated at the event included:
- Jan Mustafa
- Henriett Szucs
- Sabina Nessa
- Ellie Gould
- Zara Aleena
- Raneem Oudeh
- Khaola Saleem
- Jack Taylor
- Ricky Hayden
- Liam Taylor
- Terri Harris
- Poppy Devey Waterhouse
- Sibel Melin
- Julie Butcher
- Mumtahina Jannat
- Dawn Rhodes
- Banaz Mahmod
- Leon Ulett
- Bianca Thomas
- Michael Jonas
- Ashley Wadsworth
- Imani Allaway-Muir