Knightsbridge steakhouse: Animal rebellion activists removed from site
Environmental activists were physically removed after occupying tables at an upmarket steakhouse in central London.
Animal Rebellion protesters entered Nusr-Er, a restaurant which serves gold-plated steaks costing up to £1,450, at about 18:00 GMT on Saturday.
The activists said they targeted the steakhouse in Knightsbridge because it was symbolic of a "broken system".
It comes weeks after a similar stunt at Gordon Ramsay's three-star Michelin restaurant in Chelsea.
Members of Animal Rebellion, an off-shoot of Extinction Rebellion, were carried out of the steakhouse by staff at about 19:00.
One of the activists, Ben Thomas, 20, said: "We just sat there. Wait staff were quite civil but the members of the public... two of them got quite aggressive at one point."
The protest group said it was calling for "a plant-based food system and mass rewilding".
The steakhouse, owned by social media chef Salt Bae, has been approached for comment.
The Metropolitan Police said the protest was reported to them but the group had left before officers were sent out.
Animal Rebellion said it staged a similar stunt at Manchester's Michelin-star Mana restaurant later in the evening where it said arrests were made.
Greater Manchester Police has been asked to comment.
