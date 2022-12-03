Third charge after two boys stabbed to death in London
- Published
A third teenager has been charged with murdering two boys who were stabbed a mile apart in south-east London.
Kearne Solanke, 16, was found wounded in Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead on Saturday 26 November.
Charlie Bartolo, also 16, was discovered in Sewell Road, in Abbey Wood, on the same day.
Hussain Bah, 18, of south-east London, was arrested on Friday and will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later charged with the murders.
Police said previously that the killings were linked. Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called to reports people had been injured in two separate locations at about 17:10 GMT.
Two other teenagers, aged 15 and 16, attended Bexley Magistrates' Court on Friday, both also accused of murdering the two boys.
The pair were remanded in custody and are due to appear at the Old Bailey on 6 December.